Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $154.64 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $154,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 720,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

