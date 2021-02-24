Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $52.33 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $52,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,901,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 212,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.90. 39,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $297.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

