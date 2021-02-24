Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $53.83 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $53,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $4,414,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $261.46. 13,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,954. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $262.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average of $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

