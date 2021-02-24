Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $55.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $55,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,866,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,011. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,602.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

