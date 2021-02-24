Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $59.93 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $59,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

