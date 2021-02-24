Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $78.73 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Target worth $78,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.15. 54,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,020. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

