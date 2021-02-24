Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $90.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $90,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE TD traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 92,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

