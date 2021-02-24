Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Square worth $67,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Square by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,305,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.39. 599,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

