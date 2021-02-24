Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $145,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $256.04. 38,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.