Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $62,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 160,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.