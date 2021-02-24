Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $64,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,773. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

