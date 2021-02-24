MNF Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.26.

In other MNF Group news, insider Rene Sugo 173,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

