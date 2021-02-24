Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 508,845 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 54.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

MBT stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.