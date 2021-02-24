Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 1,753,697 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52.

MRNA stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,422,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

