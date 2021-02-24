Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 19.5%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price was up 19.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 4,761,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,118,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

