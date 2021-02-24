Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.90

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.90 and last traded at $178.60, with a volume of 373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

