MonaCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $140.60 million and $18.19 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.15 or 0.03225715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00361601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.47 or 0.01055691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.11 or 0.00388600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00405649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023328 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

