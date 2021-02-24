Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.09. 369,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 674,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

