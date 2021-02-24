Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.42

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.