Monero Classic Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $27,063.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00411794 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

