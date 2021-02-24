MonetaryUnit Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10,804.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007524 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00211391 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 158.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,891,332 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

