Money3 Co. Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other Money3 news, insider Scott Baldwin 423,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st.

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

