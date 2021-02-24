MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of MongoDB worth $146,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 20.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MongoDB by 22.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $380.69 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.53.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

