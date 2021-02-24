Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $65,400.56 and $6.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,049,676 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

