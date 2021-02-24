Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

