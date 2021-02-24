Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.05.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.