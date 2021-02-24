Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTK) Quiet Period Will End on March 3rd

Montauk Renewables’ (NASDAQ:MNTK) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Montauk Renewables had issued 3,047,015 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,899,628 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Montauk Renewables’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

