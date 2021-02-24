MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $12,780.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00366638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,223,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,201,983 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.