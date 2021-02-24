More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,016.09

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. More Coin has a market cap of $98,016.09 and $3,701.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

