Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 34036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

