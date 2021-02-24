Morgan Stanley Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $81.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.