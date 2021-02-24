Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.