Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGSPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

