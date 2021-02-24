Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $283.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Roche by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Roche by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 103,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Roche by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.