Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.09.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.