Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,797 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Morningstar worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $229.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total value of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,192.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,890 shares of company stock worth $34,928,869. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.