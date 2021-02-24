Morpheus.Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.28 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $86.84 million and $2.28 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

MRPH is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

