Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $894.39

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.39 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 942 ($12.31), with a volume of 2,669 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.18 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 773.96.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
