Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $894.39

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.39 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 942 ($12.31), with a volume of 2,669 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.18 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 773.96.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £291.60 ($380.98). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 709 shares of company stock valued at $594,702.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.