Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.66.

About Mortgage Choice

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking and Mortgage Choice's Financial Planning Arm. The company offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

