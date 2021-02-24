Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.66.
About Mortgage Choice
