Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Up 5.5%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 4,599,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,817,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Get Motus GI alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.