Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.59. 347,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 496,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Moxian alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.