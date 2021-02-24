Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 39,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

