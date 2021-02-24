Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
COOP stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
