Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

COOP stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

