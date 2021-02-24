MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 170.85 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170.85 ($2.23), with a volume of 16530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

Specifically, insider Michael J. Bell purchased 10,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31). Also, insider Michael J. Bell acquired 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £7,297.36 ($9,534.05). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 122,526 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,536.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.