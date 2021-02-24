MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.81. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

