mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $46.28 million and $927,345.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,600.59 or 0.99695153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00137855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012479 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,250,071 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

