M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.26. 41,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

