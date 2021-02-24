M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.62. 13,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,955. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

