M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

