MTY Food Group (MTYFF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

